Fifth, sixth Republican primary debates revealed for Iowa, New Hampshire

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (L-R), former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy pose on stage prior to the Republican primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calf., in September. File Photo by Etienne Laurent/EPA-EFE

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The Republican Party will hold its fifth and sixth debates in Iowa and New Hampshire ahead of the first primaries.

Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, will be the home of the fifth debate on Jan. 10, according to a press release from CNN. Iowa voters will take part in the first in the nation caucus on Jan. 15.

The sixth debate is scheduled for Jan. 21 at St. Anselm College in Goffstown, N.H. New Hampshire's primary is on Jan. 23.

CNN will host and moderate both debates. They will be aired on CNN, CNN International, CNN en Español and CNN Max.

Candidates must poll at 10% in at least three separate national polls or polls in the respective host states to qualify. The deadline to qualify for Iowa is Jan. 2, and the deadline in New Hampshire is Jan. 16.

The Republican field narrowed to four candidates at the fourth debate in Alabama on Wednesday. Former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy remain in the race, while North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has suspended his campaign.