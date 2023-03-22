Fifth state joins legal action against Florida-based realty company

A company first exposed by Action 9 two years ago accused of swindling homeowners by placing 40-year liens on their homes is facing even more legal trouble.

Florida-based MV Realty is already facing federal action. On Tuesday, North Carolina marked the fifth state is filing a lawsuit against the company with North Carolina joining Florida and others in going after the company for what states say are “deceptive and abusive” practices.

On Tuesday, Attorney General Josh Stein filed the complaint alleging that MV Realty was preying on vulnerable people to trick him into unfair, long-term agreements.

The suit comes as the FCC is taking action against the company for its robocalls. A bipartisan group of senators is also calling for a federal investigation.

In February, the company confirmed it has halted signing any new contracts with homeowners while it reviews the language and terms.

