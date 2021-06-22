Fifth suspect arrested in Duluth homicide

Jun. 22—A fifth suspect has been arrested in connection with the May 22 homicide of Juamada Keller Anderson Jr., according to a news release from the Duluth Police Department.

Markus Seville Morris, 31, turned himself in to the police about 5:20 p.m. Monday, June 21. A warrant was issued for Morris on May 25 on the charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm within a municipality.

Morris was sought by police for allegedly shooting at Patrick Wilson Battees Jr., 17, of Proctor, after Anderson was shot in downtown Duluth. Authorities said Battees, while fleeing the scene, was observed exchanging gunfire with Morris. It was alleged that Morris then handed his weapon to Laurel Larice Ladd Jr., 25, who recently posted bond after appearing in Sixth District Court on a charge of aiding an offender.

Morris was booked at the St. Louis County Jail later Monday afternoon.

