Fifth suspect arrested in ‘gang-related’ double homicide at Douglas Co. Sweet 16 party

Deputies have arrested a fifth suspect in connection with the March 4 double murder outside a Sweet 16 party in Douglas County.

Tahkel Marquise Beverly-Smart, 21, of Dallas, Georgia, was arrested on Saturday, April 1 at the Villas at West Ridge Apartments.

Tankel was denied bond and is being held at the Douglas County Jail facing 80 counts related to the murders.

Douglas County Sheriff Tim Pounds said this is still a very active investigation and that he anticipates more arrests will be coming.

Over 100 teenagers were at a party on March 4 when suspects opened fire, killing two innocent bystanders, Ajanaye Hill, 14, and Samuel Moon, 15.

“It was a gang hit. It was gang-related,” Pounds said during a news conference in March.

Seven other teens were injured in the shooting.

Deputies arrested 4 teens in connection with the shooting last month: Chance Terrell McDowell, 17; Chase Terrence McDowell, 17; Timothy Coleman Jr, 18; and Kingston Cottman, 17.

The families of both teens have set up GoFundMe accounts for Hill and Moon.

