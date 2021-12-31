Fifth suspect is charged in 21-year-old’s death after body found in uptown Charlotte

A fifth person has been charged in the homicide of a 21-year-old who died near Truist Field ballpark in uptown, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

Monterius Johnson, 23, is charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder after being arrested Thursday for an unrelated offense, CMPD said in a news release.

Tahajie Howard was found shot to death Dec. 5 in the 200 block of South Mint Street, according to police. Investigators believe Howard was shot in the 1500 block of Remount Road and made it 2.5 miles north before dying in uptown, The Observer previously reported.

Four other people have been charged in Howard’s death: Jamel Edwards Robinson, 21; Takyi Wylie, 20; Gervaris Culp, 24; and Pierre Rashad McClure, 23, The Observer reported. All face first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder charges, according to CMPD.

Charlotte saw 3 homicides Sunday, including one death near Truist Field, CMPD says

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective, or leave information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.