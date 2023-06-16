Fifth suspect charged in December shooting in Portland's Kennedy Park

Jun. 15—A fifth suspect has been charged in connection with a shooting last December in Portland's Kennedy Park neighborhood.

Keysane Abdi, 19, of Lewiston was arrested by Portland police Monday and charged with aggravated attempted murder and criminal conspiracy, both Class A crimes, in the Dec. 21 shooting at 11 Kennedy Park.

Abdi is one of five suspects charged, according to a release from Portland interim Assistant Police Chief Robert M. Martin. All of them live in Lewiston.

No one was injured, but bullets were recovered from several rooms in the home, including a bedroom where a 1-year-old child slept in a crib.

Portland police allege that Abdi and four others went to Kennedy Park last December and fired shots into the home at around 10 p.m. Portland police have yet to offer a motive.

Portland police announced in May that a five-month investigation had led to the arrests of four men: Noor Mohamed Aden, 22, and Jaheim Whiting, 21, were each charged with aggravated attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Abukar Abdi, 22, and Jabrie Myers, 21, were each charged with conspiracy to commit murder. Police said the shooter or shooters used a rifle.

Portland detectives and its Special Reaction Team worked with the Maine State Police, Auburn police, Lewiston police, and the FBI's Safe Streets Task Force to make the arrests.

Former interim Police Chief F. Heath Gorham praised investigators for their "dogged work" at a news conference in May. Gorham is scheduled to retire at the end of this month.

"It's one of those cases that could very easily have gone cold," Gorham told reporters. "These detectives just didn't let it go, and they continued following each clue, each lead that they had, to bring it to where we are today."