Fifth suspect charged over teen's slaying in Walmart parking lot

MOUNT HOLLY - A man sought since last fall has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a teenager outside a Burlington Township Walmart.

Tarik Jenkins, 25, of Pemberton Township is the fifth person to be apprehended in connection with an attack that killed 17-year-old Albert Williams and wounded his father, Dion Williams Sr., both of Hammonton.

An investigation is continuing, the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday.

The victims were shot during a planned meeting in a Walmart parking lot off Route 541 around 10:15 p.m. on Oct. 7, the prosecutor's office said.

“Upon arrival, there was an argument, followed by gunfire,” it said in a statement Wednesday.

A fifth person has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting of a teenager outside a Walmart in Burlington Township in October 2021.

Court filings allege the shooting occurred during an apparent attempt to rob the victims, who came to the meeting in a vehicle that held a large amount of marijuana.

Investigators found 20 shell casings in the parking lot, as well as a gun allegedly concealed in the parking lot by the elder Williams, according to a probable cause statement for another suspect's arrest.

"Jenkins has evaded arrest since being charged Oct. 29,” the prosecutor's office noted in announcing he'd been taken into custody Tuesday at a home in Edgewater Park.

The College Drive resident is being held in Burlington County Jail, pending a pretrial detention hearing.

Jenkins is charged with felony murder and conspiracy to commit robbery, as well as hindering, obstruction and weapons offenses.

Also charged with felony murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and other offenses are Kayhree Simmons and Jayviyohn Early, both 19-year-old Willingboro residents.

Kweli L. McCants, 20, of Willingboro, is accused of conspiracy to commit robbery, and hindering in connection with the shooting investigation

Azza Kamnaksh, 19, of Willingboro, is charged with hindering and obstruction.

Earley, McCants and Kamnaksh also are charged with drug and weapons offenses based on evidence uncovered during the shooting probe.

The charges are only allegations. No one has been convicted in the case.

Simmons and Earley are being held in Burlington County Jail. McCants and Kamnaksh were not detained.

