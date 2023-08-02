Fifth suspect in custody in death of Graniteville man found in shallow grave

Aug. 2—Law enforcement have a fifth suspect in custody in the killing of a man whose remains were found in a shallow grave in Windsor.

Michael Dwayne Williams Jr., 35 of Aiken was taken into custody in connection to the shooting death of John Belote, said Capt. Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office

Abdullah said Williams was taken to a local hospital by EMS and once he is released he will be charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent

Four others have been charged in the case: 51-year-old Donald Britton, 30-year-old Thomas Guinn, 37-year-old Cody Wooten and 57-year-old Suzanne Boozer.

Police warrants said Guinn and Williams shot Belote, hit him with a car, then shot him again multiple times.

The warrants said the killing took place at an abandoned church on Spring Branch Road and then into a field on the corner of Spring Branch Road and Sparkleberry Lane in Windsor.

The warrants also stated Belote's body was moved from a field on Spring Branch Road to a location on Windsor Road, by the suspects, who burned his body and buried it in a shallow grave.

Then the group dug up the body and reburied it in another grave, this one on Wendy Lane in Windsor.

Boozer, Britton, Wooten and Guinn are listed as inmates at the Aiken County detention center with no bond.

Abdullah said Williams will be taken to the Aiken County detention center once he is medically cleared from the hospital.