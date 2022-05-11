Fifth suspect in July 2021 city homicide is arraigned

May 11—The fifth suspect charged by Meadville Police Department in a 2021 robbery and homicide turned himself in to police on Tuesday morning.

Martavious K. Stout, 17, of 842 East St., Meadville, arrived at the police station with family around 9:30 a.m., Chief Michael Tautin told The Meadville Tribune. Stout declined to speak with police regarding the case, Tautin said.

Stout was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino just before 10 a.m. Tuesday on a total of four charges filed by city police in connection with last summer's shooting death of Nathaniel E. Harris. The Tribune was the only media outlet to attend Stout's arraignment.

Harris, 19, was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds at an apartment at 376 1/2 Walnut St. during the early-morning hours of July 3, 2021.

On Oct. 7, police filed charges of criminal homicide, conspiracy to commit robbery, conspiracy to commit simple assault, and conspiracy to commit theft against Stout. Police had been searching for Stout since then, but had been unable to locate him.

The U.S. Marshal Service Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force had been assisting the department in the search.

Following arraignment, Stout was taken to the Crawford County Correctional Facility in Saegertown where he is being held without bond as homicide is a non-bondable offense in Pennsylvania. A preliminary hearing in the case currently is scheduled for May 20 before Pendolino.

"He did the right thing and turned himself in," Crawford County District Attorney Paula DiGiacomo said of Stout surrendering to police Tuesday. She declined any additional comment on the case.

The four others charged in connection with Harris' death — Timothy T. Bolden, 26; Kavan M. Boitnott, 17; Qwamae D. Sherene, 18; and Jayden I. Speed, 19, all of Meadville — already were in custody.

Bolden, Boitnott, Sherene and Speed are being held in the county jail without bond on various charges for their alleged roles in Harris' death.

Bolden was taken into custody March 9 at an Edinboro apartment by the U.S. Marshal Service Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force. He was ordered held for trial on the nine charges filed against him following a preliminary hearing April 8. His trial remains pending in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.

Boitnott, who was 16 at the time of the alleged shooting, was taken into custody Oct. 22. He was ordered held for trial on the 31 charges filed against him following a preliminary hearing Nov. 19. His trial remains pending in court.

Speed was taken into custody and charged by police on Oct. 1. He was ordered to stand trial on the seven charges filed against him following a preliminary hearing Nov. 19. His trial remains pending in court.

Sherene, who was 17 at the time of the alleged incident, was taken into custody July 7. On Aug. 23, Sherene waived his right to a preliminary hearing on the seven charges filed against him. His trial remains pending in court.

