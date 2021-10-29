Fifth suspect in slaying of Chicago rapper FBG Duck arraigned on federal racketeering charges

A reputed member of violent South Side gang faction pleaded not guilty Friday to federal racketeering charges alleging he and four associates fatally shot rapper FBG Duck outside a Gold Coast clothing store last year.

Kenneth Roberson, 27, entered his plea during a telephone arraignment before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Gilbert, who ordered him held in federal custody pending trial. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of life in prison if convicted. Prosecutors could also opt to seek the death penalty.

Roberson was one of five alleged members of the South Side’s O-block gang charged earlier this month with racketeering conspiracy alleging they opened fire on FBG Duck, whose real name was Carlton Weekly, as he stood in line outside a Gold Coast clothing store on Aug. 4, 2020.

Roberson’s appearance in U.S. District Court was delayed because he was already being held in lieu of bond at Cook County Jail on charges he shot a man in Dolton earlier this year, court records show.

Also charged were Charles Liggins, 30, Tacarlos Offerd, 30, Christopher Thomas, 23, and Marcus Smart, 22. They pleaded guilty after their arrests on Oct. 14 and are being held without bond.

Even during 2020′s elevated violence levels in the city, the slaying of Weekly stood out, both because of his status as an entertainer and the boldness of the fatal attack.

Police at the time described Weekly, 26, as a member of a Gangster Disciples faction that was involved in a fierce feud with the defendants’ gang.

On the day of the shooting, Chicago police POD cameras, plate readers and other surveillance showed the a car recently purchased by Offerd traveling to the first block of Oak Street, where two gunmen jumped out and opened fire as Weekly stood on the crowded street, prosecutors have said. Other gunmen also emerged from a second trailing car.

At least 38 shots were fired at Weekly, fatally wounding the rapper and also injuring two others, before the cars sped from the scene, according to prosecutors.

Within two hours of the shooting, Offerd returned the car at the unidentified dealership, which had found he’d lied about his employment in the financing application, according to prosecutors.

