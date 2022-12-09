Fifth teen pleads guilty in East High shooting that killed one, wounded two

Another of the 10 teens charged in a March 7 shooting outside Des Moines' East High School that left one dead and two seriously injured has pleaded guilty.

Daniel Hernandez, 18, was charged with second-degree murder and two counts of willful injury. Hernandez previously pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder and two counts of willful injury.

Hernandez' was the fifth among the defendants to plead guilty in the shooting in front of the school that killed 15-year-old Jose David Lopez, who was not a student there, and seriously injured two others who were: Jessica Lopez, 16, and aged 16 and Kemery Ortega, 18. He faces from 50 to 70 years in prison.

Police investigate a fatal drive-by shooting shooting outside East High School in in Des Moines on March 7.

In court Friday, Hernandez said he was involved in the "caravan" of three cars rolling past the school from which the shots were fired. He did not provide further details about the events before and after the shooting.

Henry Valladares Amaya, 18, previously alleged in court that Hernandez met up with him and Octavio Lopez, 17, and the three drove to East High in a Mercedes sedan. Amaya told Judge Scott D. Rosenberg in October that Hernandez handed a gun to Lopez, who in turn handed the gun to Amaya. Amaya then said he used the revolver to fire from a rear window at the crowd standing outside East High.

Amaya pleaded guilty in October to second-degree murder and two counts of willful injury causing a serious injury. Lopez is awaiting trial on charges of first-degree murder, two counts of willful injury and two counts of attempted murder.

Previously:First teen sentenced in fatal East High drive-by shooting gets 20 years in prison

A criminal complaint shows police reviewed surveillance video of a Mercedes, a Ford Fusion and a Ford F-150 leaving an address on 23rd Street shortly before the shooting and returning soon after. The suspects also were caught on camera entering and leaving the cars.

Investigators found 27 spent shell casings at the scene and another 15 in the three vehicles. Police believe the defendants used six firearms in the shooting.

Story continues

Also entering a guilty plea was been Manuel Buezo, 17, charged with second-degree murder and two counts of willful injury causing serious injury. He faces up to 50 years in prison, though his plea agreement states that all but 20 years should be suspended.

Previously:Teen charged with murder over shooting outside East High will stay in adult court

Kevin Martinez pleaded guilty to two counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon. The first to be sentenced, he received 20 years in prison.

Gumaro Marquez-Jacobo, 18, pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact, providing a pistol to a person under 21, and being a person ineligible to carry a dangerous weapon. He faces up to four years in prison.

Octavio Lopez along with Romeo Perdomo and Braulio Hernandez-Salas, both 17, are awaiting trial in adult court on one charge each of first-degree murder, two counts willful injury and two counts of attempted murder.

Cases for Nyang Chamdual and Alex Perdomo, who were 14 and 15 years old, respectively, at the time of the shooting, are being adjudicated in juvenile court.

Francesca Block is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register. Reach her at FBlock@registermedia.com or on Twitter at@francescablock3.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Another guilty plea in March drive-by shooting outside East High