Fifth Third Accepts Award for Top 10 Solar Recognition

Solar Energy Industries Association acknowledges Fifth Third’s Corporate Solar Leadership

CINCINNATI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fifth Third Bancorp was recognized by the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) for inclusion in its seventh annual Solar Means Business Report. Fifth Third’s Director of Environmental Sustainability Scott Hassell accepted the award at the Solar Goes Corporate: Where Clean Energy Buyers and Providers Converge conference in Washington, D.C. on Nov. 7.





The Solar Means Business Report follows solar adoption by businesses across the U.S., ranging from some of the country’s largest and most recognizable brands to the small businesses that make up communities. According to the SEIA, U.S. businesses are increasingly turning to solar energy as a cost-effective means of powering their operations. “As of 2018,” says the SEIA website, “Apple leads the nation with the most solar capacity installed, followed closely by Amazon, Target, Walmart and Switch.”

Fifth Third debuted in the report at number 10 for its 80 megawatt Aulander Holloman Solar Facility in Hertford County, North Carolina, which came online in 2019. The facility is expected to produce as much clean power as Fifth Third uses in one year, making it the first Fortune 500 company in the world to achieve 100% renewable power through a single, solar power project. Aulander Holloman was developed through an innovative virtual power purchase agreement that Fifth Third announced in 2018. SunEnergy1 developed the facility.

The Aulander Holloman Solar Facility is one of the largest solar projects in the United States. The system includes more than 350,000 solar panels using single-axis tracking systems and more than 2,000 inverters and related subsystems. It is rated at 80 MW AC, which measures how much power the project can send to the electric power grid at any given time. The facility consists of roughly 120 MW DC of solar panels enabling the project to generate approximately 202,000 megawatt hours (MWh) of electricity per year.

