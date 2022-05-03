Fifth Third Aims to Help Provide 5.3 Million Meals to Fight Hunger Across Bank's Footprint

Customers, employees tackle food insecurity one community at a time through Fifth Third Day XXXI initiative

CINCINNATI, May 3, 2022 /3BL Media/ – More than 19,000 employees at Fifth Third Bank, National Association, will celebrate Fifth Third Day by helping to provide 5.3 million meals in May to people facing food insecurity. The meals will be donated to various hunger relief organizations across the Bank’s 11-state retail footprint in honor of the companywide community celebration on May 3. The Bank recognizes that date, 5/3 on the calendar, as Fifth Third Day.

“Fifth Third Day is a special time for us to acknowledge the contributions of our employees, thank our customers and give back to our communities,” said Greg Carmichael, Fifth Third’s chairman and CEO. “For several years now, we’ve dedicated our Fifth Third Day efforts to fight hunger, and are proud of our commitment to be part of the solution to food insecurity.”

The Bank has celebrated Fifth Third Day since 1991, and since 2012 the Bank and its employees have worked toward a common goal to fight hunger. This year’s theme is tackling food insecurity one community at a time. The goal is to help provide 5.3 million meals— of those,1.5 million meals* will go directly to Feeding America® and the remaining meals will be provided to local hunger relief organizations throughout the Bank’s footprint. Customers also will have an opportunity to support hunger relief by purchasing $1 shields at all Fifth Third locations.

“Fifth Third Day is an important opportunity for all of us to honor our legacy of service by actively volunteering for those in need,” said Tim Spence, president of Fifth Third Bancorp. “By serving, we demonstrate and live our core values, and contribute to build stronger communities for all.”

For the last four years, Fifth Third has collaborated with Feeding America and member food banks to serve communities. The organization estimates at least 60 million people turned to food banks, food pantries and other private food assistance programs in 2020 during the health and economic crisis. Amid record unemployment and instability, the Feeding America network has continued to provide food for families across the country.

“Hunger is an issue that impacts every community in the United States. Feeding America is grateful to Fifth Third for helping to provide more meals to our neighbors who need it most,” said Lauren Biedron, vice president of corporate partnerships at Feeding America. “Large-scale initiatives such as Fifth Third Day help ensure that every person facing hunger in the U.S. has an equitable opportunity to achieve food security.”

“Engaging in volunteerism activities on Fifth Third Day gives our employees opportunities to provide food to families in need,” said Melissa Stevens, executive vice president, head of digital and marketing, and Fifth Third Day corporate champion. “I’m excited to see our company involved in efforts that are changing lives one person and one community at a time.”

For more information about how Fifth Third is helping its customers and communities please visit here.

* $1 helps to provide at least ten meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks.

About Fifth ThirdFifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2022, the Company had $211 billion in assets and operates 1,079 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,201 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to approximately 54,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending, and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of March 31, 2022, had $549 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $61 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Third’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol “FITB.”

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/fifth-third-aims-to-help-provide-5-3-million-meals-to-fight-hunger-across-banks-footprint-238798980

