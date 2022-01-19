Fifth Third Announces Acquisition of Dividend Finance

·5 min read

A leading national point-of-sale lender in the high growth solar and sustainable home solutions industries

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Fifth Third Bancorp

CINCINNATI, January 19, 2022 /3BL Media/ – Fifth Third Bancorp today announced a definitive agreement to acquire Dividend Finance, a leading fintech point-of-sale (POS) lender, providing financing solutions for residential renewable energy and sustainability-focused home improvement.

“The addition of Dividend Finance to our renewable energy portfolio enhances the scale of Fifth Third’s growing digital service capabilities and supports the Bank’s commitment to environmental leadership in financial services,” said Greg Carmichael, Fifth Third chairman and CEO. “Together, we will help our customers with innovative, technology-driven financial solutions.”

Dividend Finance was founded in 2013 in San Francisco and is one of the top national solar lenders. With a vision of creating a more efficient and sustainable world by enabling more investment in renewable energy, Dividend pioneered a financing model to improve the outcome for all parties and help accelerate the growth of solar across the U.S. Dividend’s POS technology platforms enable contractors and homeowners to easily access financing for solar and home improvement projects. LL Funds is the majority shareholder in Dividend Finance.

“The Dividend team shares Fifth Third’s commitment to solutions that improve customers’ lives and has a strong track record of innovation, growth and excellent customer experience,” said Tim Spence, president of Fifth Third Bank. “We’re thrilled to add Dividend’s best-in-class lending experience, which meets customers’ evolving preferences and helps them accelerate their transition to a more sustainable future.”

“We are proud and excited to join the Fifth Third team. Their focus on tech-driven innovation and leadership on ESG matters is well known and will complement our culture. Dividend’s ability to leverage the extensive balance sheet, advantaged cost-of-funds and broader resources of Fifth Third will provide a tremendous edge to our customers and enable us to continue to accelerate growth,” said Eric White, Dividend Finance CEO.

“We are proud to have supported and partnered with Dividend Finance during their growth and consider them to be a leader among their peers,” said Raj Mundy, partner at LL Funds and Executive Chairman of Dividend Finance. “We are delighted to see the company become part of the Fifth Third family, and confident that its growth and momentum will be further enabled by this transition.”

Offering a wide range of loan products across multiple proprietary POS platforms, Dividend Finance has built a one-stop solution that enables contractors to offer the best financing experience for their customers. Dividend’s digital lending platform is designed for customizability, providing contractors with the tools to win new business and borrowers with a streamlined process for financing home improvement projects. In addition to a robust contractor network and a leading technology platform, Dividend has a national customer footprint focused on prime and super-prime borrowers.

Fifth Third is focused on three environmental sustainability strategies: reducing the Bank’s environmental footprint, managing climate-related risks and supporting our customers and communities in the transition to a more sustainable future. In 2020, Fifth Third set its first sustainable finance goal of $8 billion to be achieved by 2025. This includes lending and financing for solar, wind, geothermal, biomass and hydropower. As a result of this acquisition and Fifth Third’s existing leadership position in providing renewable solutions to commercial clients, Fifth Third is actively assessing a new sustainable financing target. Additionally, Fifth Third’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report outlines the Bank’s full climate strategy.

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. Fifth Third currently expects the transaction to close in the second quarter of 2022. Macquarie Capital served as financial advisor and Dentons served as legal counsel to Dividend Finance.

About Dividend Finance

Dividend is a leading FinTech point-of-sale lender for home improvement and solar financing solutions. Founded in 2013, the Company partners with solar and home improvement contractors across the U.S. to offer a range of financing products through its proprietary point-of-sale platforms. Learn more by visiting www.dividendfinance.com.

About LL Funds

Founded in 2009, LL Funds is an independent investment firm managing ~$2.9 billion for institutional and individual investors. The firm focuses on Fintech companies, making both equity and debt investments. Since inception, LL has generated over $3.4 billion of investment gains and distributed over $4 billion to investors.

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of December 31, 2021, the Company had $211 billion in assets and operates 1,117 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,322 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to approximately 54,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending, and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of December 31, 2021, had $554 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $65 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Third’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol “FITB.”

CONTACTS

Beth Oates (Media Relations)Beth.Oates@53.com | 313-230-9002

Chris Doll (Investor Relations)Christopher.Doll@53.com | 513-534-2345

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Fifth Third Bancorp on 3blmedia.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/fifth-third-announces-acquisition-of-dividend-finance-938198564

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Wall Street Reacts as Rising Treasury Yields Hit Tech Stocks Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders returning from the U.S. holiday are facing a sea of red as a deeper slide in tech drags down stock futures across the board.Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketStock Selloff Gathers Pace as Bond Yields Climb: Markets WrapOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Hong Kong Arrests: Virus UpdateThe l

  • Uhrichsville man to admit felonious assault, domestic violence and car theft

    Uhrichsville man to admit felonious assault, domestic violence and car theft in connection with attack on girlfriend

  • Citizens Bank eyes national, digital-first expansion in 2022

    Citizens Financial Group is making the national expansion of its consumer banking business a top priority in 2022, according to executives of the Rhode Island–based bank. Its upcoming acquisition of HSBC branches will give it locations in the Washington, D.C., area and south Florida, testing grounds for potential brick-and-mortar expansion into other places, its chief executive said.

  • Comerica (CMA) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Fall

    Comerica's (CMA) Q4 earnings witnessed a positive surprise on lower provisions and a robust fee income, offset by higher costs.

  • MLB NFTs on Candy Clock $2.7M in Marketplace Debut

    The Palm-based marketplace saw healthy sales volume in its opening weekend.

  • Why Bank of America Climbed While the Market Fell Today

    The American economy is in pretty good shape if the first earnings report of this year from one of its major banks is any indication. On Wednesday, Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) reported Q4 of 2021 results in which the company notched a convincing earnings beat and showed strength in key areas. For the quarter, Bank of America's revenue rose by a sturdy 10% year over year to nearly $22.1 billion.

  • Judge dismisses homicide case, citing Farmington police's handling of evidence

    A district court judge has dismissed a homicide case after ruling Farmington Police mishandled crucial video evidence favoring the.defendant.

  • Man shoots person who stole his SUV on Key Peninsula, deputies say

    A 70-year-old man located his stolen SUV near Wauna on Key Peninsula and shot at the man driving it, deputies said.

  • Icebreaking boat smashes through frozen river

    This small, but powerful, icebreaking boat smashed through the icy Penobscot River in Bangor, Maine, on Jan. 19. Ice is heard cracking as the boat continues to plow through.

  • Devastating earthquake destroys homes in Afghanistan

    Locals in Qadis, Afghanistan, are left picking up the pieces left behind after a deadly earthquake caused at least 22 fatalities and destroyed many homes in the region on Jan. 18.

  • New Mexico National Guard to help in classrooms

    New Mexico is asking National Guard troops and state bureaucrats to volunteer to serve as substitute teachers as preschools and K-12 public schools struggle to keep classrooms open amid surging COVID-19 infections. (Jan. 19)

  • European Gas Slumps as China Readies to Flood Market With LNG

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas slumped as a top LNG importer in China prepares to flood the market with fuel that could further ease supply concerns in the continent. Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseStocks Extend Declines as Nasdaq Turns Lower Again: Markets WrapEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israe

  • The Nasdaq Composite just logged its 66th correction since 1971—here’s what history says happens next in the stock market

    The yield-sensitive Nasdaq Composite Index on Wednesday logs its first close in correction territory since March. Here's what history says happens next.

  • Morgan Stanley Says It’s Time to Look at Beaten-Down Quality Stocks; Suggests 3 Names to Buy

    Let’s talk about quality stocks. Of course, this is the direction that every investor wants to go; but the question is, how to recognize them? Do we go all-in on the big-value, big-name giants? Or do we dig a little deeper, and find the high-end nuggets that are hiding in the sandheap? Weighing in from investment bank Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Lisa Shalett recommends the latter. She recommends investors to look for beaten-down stocks, equities that have lost value recently – but t

  • 10 Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy in Q1 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Jim Cramer stocks to buy in Q1 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy in Q1 2022. Investors have been scrambling to identify the “real value” of stocks as reports suggest that as […]

  • Are You Ready for AT&T's Dividend Cut in 2022?

    The cut doesn't mean the business is in trouble, and AT&T's payout will still provide a solid passive income. AT&T has a pending deal to spin off WarnerMedia, AT&T's streaming and entertainment assets, and merge them with Discovery to form a stand-alone, new streaming company. AT&T shareholders will receive 71% of the shares of this new business, and shareholders of Discovery (also the proposed name of the new company) will receive the other 29%.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    The stock market isn't the right place for New Year's resolutions. Always focus on the long term for the best results.

  • Why Ford Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) were trading down on Wednesday, after the company previewed a series of one-time items it expects to report with its fourth-quarter earnings. As of 1 p.m. ET, Ford's shares were down about 7.2% from Tuesday's closing price. At first glance, Ford's preview, released after the U.S. markets closed on Tuesday, was good news.

  • Why Shiba Inu's Robinhood Rumors Are a Bigger Deal Than Dogecoin's Tesla News

    A Robinhood listing would mean more to Shiba Inu.

  • 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy If There's a Stock Market Sell-Off

    These three top growth names are already down a lot and trade at fair prices, but could become really huge bargains if the market falls more amid rising interest rates.