From the Fifth Third Bancorp 2021 ESG Report: Our Approach to Sustainability

Our approach to corporate sustainability and ESG is focused on doing well by doing good. We are focused on generating long-term sustainable value for our stakeholders, including shareholders, customers, employees, communities and regulators. This focus is aligned with our Vision and guided by our Core Values and Strategic Actions.

Our commitment to sustainability is integrated across our Company and aligned to our strategic priorities. In March, Fifth Third elevated Kala Gibson, executive vice president and chief corporate responsibility officer, with additional oversight of sustainability, inclusion and diversity. A sustainability office was established within the Corporate Responsibility team to lead our ESG reporting and governance and our climate strategy that was previously led by investor relations. The sustainability office is led by the chief sustainability officer, a new position, with support from across the Company and with oversight from the Board of Directors.

The ESG Committee, established in 2020, continues to provide oversight of the Bank’s ESG strategy.

