From the Fifth Third Bancorp 2021 ESG Report: UN Goals and Stakeholder Engagement

The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals are a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet and improve the lives and prospects of everyone, everywhere. The 17 goals were adopted by all UN member states in 2015 as part of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which set out a 15-year plan to achieve the goals.

At Fifth Third, we believe we have a role to play in furthering all 17 UN goals. However, 12 align especially well with our ESG priorities, and we have formulated strategies and actions to make progress on them: No Poverty, Zero Hunger, Good Health and Well Being, Quality Education, Gender Equality, Clean Water and Sanitation, Affordable and Clean Energy, Decent Work and Economic Growth, Reduced Inequalities, Responsible Consumption and Production, Climate Action, and Partnership for the Goals.

Stakeholder Engagement and Materiality Assessment

In early 2020, Fifth Third completed our first stakeholder material assessment to determine which ESG topics are most material to our Company. Based on the feedback we received from a survey and through discussions with executive leaders, we evaluated and prioritized the ESG topics below according to their relative degree of importance in our 2019 ESG Report. We used the results of our materiality assessment to guide our ESG disclosures and reporting.

In early 2022, Fifth Third engaged a third party to facilitate an updated stakeholder materiality assessment through key stakeholder and company interviews and surveys. Each of the ESG topics in the accompanying graphic are important to Fifth Third and support our objective of delivering sustainable financial performance.

