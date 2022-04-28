Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bank is proud of the positive impact that its Finance Academy has on students’ lives. This school year, Fifth Third is awarding 28 high school students with a $2,500 college savings gift card as part of its annual Fifth Third Finance Academy scholarship contest at eligible schools. Finance Academy teaches foundation financial education and entrepreneurships at high schools throughout the Bank’s footprint, 50% of which are classified as low- and moderate-income.

Fifth Third Bancorp Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of Dec. 31, 2021, Fifth Third had $211 billion in assets and operated 1,117 full-service banking centers and 2,322 ATMs with Fifth Third branding in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia and North Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to approximately 54,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Third’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq® Global Select Market under the symbol “FITB.” Fifth Third Bank was established in 1858. Deposit and Credit products are offered by Fifth Third Bank, National Association. Member FDIC.

Fifth Third’s Purpose is to improve lives and the well-being of its communities by being the One Bank people most value and trust. The Company believes in doing well by doing good and delivering long-term sustainable value to all its stakeholders. Fifth Third is focused on five environmental, social and governance priorities: keeping the customer at the center, demonstrating its commitment to employees, strengthening its communities, promoting inclusion and diversity, and addressing climate change.

