Fifth Third Bank on SOM Center Road in Willoughby robbed

Dec. 16—The Fifth Third Bank on SOM Center Road in Willoughby was robbed shortly after opening on Dec. 16.

Detective Lt. John Begovic of the Willoughby Police Department confirmed the police responded to an alarm just after 9 a.m. at the bank located at 5831 SOM Center Road and confirmed that there was a robbery and the suspect had left with cash in a dark colored SUV.

Witnesses described the suspect as a black male wearing all dark-colored clothing with a mask covering his face, Begovic said.

No weapon was shown by the suspect and nobody at the bank was injured.

Begovic said the police searched the area for anyone matching the suspect's description, but did not locate him. The department feels very confident that based on the direction the SUV headed leaving the bank and the proximity of that branch to Interstate 90 that the suspect has left the area.

The FBI was notified and Willoughby Police are working with them along with the Fifth Third corporate offices to obtain video surveillance from inside the bank at the time of the robbery, Begovic said.