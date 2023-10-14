Fifth Third faces lawsuit over ‘crippling’ overdraft fees

Fifth Third Bank is the target of a class-action lawsuit in federal court alleging it has routinely charged overdraft fees in cases when plaintiffs argue those fees should not have been charged.

Fifth Third customers Christy Hunter and Feon Smith-Branch filed the lawsuit Oct. 5 in U.S. District Court in Cincinnati. It’s filed as a class-action case, meaning anyone who was charged overdraft fees in a similar situation to what’s described in the court filing would be eligible to receive damages, if they’re awarded.

The overdraft charges, termed “crippling” by plaintiffs in the case, involve situations in which Fifth Third, the ninth-largest U.S.-based consumer bank, approves debit card transactions because a customer has enough money in their account but the customer later makes more charges.

