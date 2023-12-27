Fifth train fatality in Central Jersey leaves man dead in New Providence

NEW PROVIDENCE – An unidentified man was killed after he was struck by a train near the Murray Hill Station Wednesday morning.

It was the fifth train fatality in Central Jersey this month and the fourth this week.

Around 5:05 a.m. Dec. 27, Gladstone Branch train 400 struck and fatally injured a man near Murray Hill Station.

There were no injuries to the five customers or crew on board, New Jersey Transit Senior Public Information Officer Kyalo Mulumba said.

The train departed Gladstone at 4:29 a.m. and was scheduled to arrive in Hoboken at 5:46 a.m., Mulumba added.

Service was temporarily suspended on the Gladstone Branch line in both directions between Murray Hill and Summit, but has since resumed and is now operating on or close to schedule.

The incident is currently under investigation by New Jersey Transit Police, Mulumba said.

