Fifty years ago, the Menominee Nation got its federal recognition back

Friday marks the 50th anniversary of the end of federal termination for the Menominee Nation.

The tribe commemorates the event every year with Restoration Day, to remind tribal members and everyone else of how important federal recognition of Menominee as a sovereign nation is.

“Everyone’s talking about it (on the reservation), particularly this year,” said Douglas Cox, former chairman for the tribe and current director of land management for the Menominee Nation. “It’s definitely something we want our youth to have knowledge and be educated about — not only of the trauma that was experienced, but about the successes of our past leaders.”

An exhibit at the Menominee Cultural Museum on the Menominee Reservation highlights the tribe's efforts to restore its sovereignty status with the federal government during the 1970s.

Sovereign status and federal recognition as a tribal nation ended for the Menominee on April 30, 1961, and was reestablished in 1973, thanks to the efforts of tribal leaders at the time.

Termination ended federal supervision and trust responsibilities for tribes, as well as disbanded tribal governments.

The termination efforts occurred at the height of the Cold War and some federal legislators felt that tribal governments’ “communal” way of management was too close to communism, according to the Milwaukee Public Museum’s Wisconsin Indian Resource Project, which aims to educate public school teachers in the state.

The Menominee Nation was one of 60 tribes selected for termination — out of the more than 500 tribes in the country — and the only tribe in Wisconsin selected.

Menominee was chosen for the experiment because some legislators believed the tribe’s sustainable lumber mill would be enough to support the newly formed Menominee County.

The Menominee tribal council at the time just before termination had misgivings about the proposal, but Utah Sen. Arthur Watkins visited the reservation and said the tribe would be terminated in any case.

The tribe had recently won a case against the government for mismanagement of the tribe’s forestry business and Watkins said, if it wanted its $8.5 million award, it had to cooperate with the termination process.

With an insufficient property tax base as the least populated and poorest county in the state, public-service needs in Menominee County soon dwindled the tribe’s financial reserves.

Schools closed, a hospital closed, roads became in disrepair and services suffered during the 1960s in Menominee County.

The reduced standard of living led to large protests, resistance and, in some cases, open revolt by many Menominee and their supporters.

One group formed with a goal of reversing termination was Determination of Rights and Unity for Menominee Stockholders (DRUMS) in 1970, led by Ada Deer and Cox’s uncle, James White.

They also opposed the actions of a corporation called Menominee Enterprises, Inc., (MEI) which was formed to take ownership of all tribal property when the reservation became a county.

To help make up for the county’s financial shortfall, MEI started selling tribal land to a private developer that became the Legend Lake development.

The development would create an artificial lake and sell tribal land to non-Indigenous people to build properties.

DRUMS organizers had some success in thwarting these plans in the 1970s, but Cox said the tribe today is still trying to gain back the land it had lost during termination.

Through lobbying efforts of tribal leaders not only in Menominee, but across the country, and seeing that termination didn't have the desired effects, Congress halted its termination policy under the direction of President Richard Nixon in 1973.

But growing frustrated with the seemingly slow pace of restoration, the Menominee Warrior Society was formed and started taking more militant actions, such as occupying the abandoned Alexian Brothers novitiate building in Gresham, with armed members making demands of the government in early 1975.

The occupation lasted 34 days and several members were arrested.

Deer and the newly formed Menominee Restoration Committee were able to help Menominee County return to reservation status later in 1975 and adopt a new tribal constitution in 1976.

The Menominee Cultural Museum on the reservation is commemorating the 50th anniversary of Restoration with an exhibit featuring photos, articles and artifacts from the time.

The museum is open to the public Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., but closed on Restoration Day, Dec. 22 and Christmas.

Frank Vaisvilas is a former Report for America corps member who covers Native American issues in Wisconsin based at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Contact him at fvaisvilas@gannett.com or 815-260-2262. Follow him on Twitter at @vaisvilas_frank.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Menominee Nation got its federal recognition back 50 years ago