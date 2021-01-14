Fifty years on, the Nile dam that changed the face of Egypt

  • FILE - In this Feb. 27, 1968 file photo, an Egyptian worker waves as he stands on top of a rock overlooking the partly constructed power station on the Aswan High Dam, Egypt. Egyptians are marking 50 years since the inauguration of the Nile dam, a massive feat of construction that has shaped the course of modern-day Egypt. It spared it from seasonal droughts and flooding, and generated electricity. (AP Photo, File)
  • FILE - In this April 1964 file photo, Workers are shown during construction of the Aswan High Dam over the river Nile in Egypt. Egyptians are marking 50 years since the inauguration of the Nile dam, a massive feat of construction that has shaped the course of modern-day Egypt. It spared it from seasonal droughts and flooding, and generated electricity. (AP Photo, File)
  • FILE - In this April 1964 file photo, a truck enters a tunnel during construction of the Aswan High Dam over the river Nile in Egypt. Egyptians are marking 50 years since the inauguration of the Nile dam, a massive feat of construction that has shaped the course of modern-day Egypt. It spared it from seasonal droughts and flooding, and generated electricity. (AP Photo, File)
  • HOLD FILE - In this Jan. 15, 1971 file photo, water flows into the Aswan high dam after the inauguration ceremony in Aswan, Egypt. Egyptians are marking 50 years since the inauguration of the Nile dam, a massive feat of construction that has shaped the course of modern-day Egypt. It spared it from seasonal droughts and flooding, and generated electricity. (AP Photo, File)
  • FILE - this May 7 , 2018 file photo, shows the high dam in Aswan, Egypt. Egyptians are marking 50 years since the inauguration of the Nile dam, a massive feat of construction that has shaped the course of modern-day Egypt. It spared it from seasonal droughts and flooding, and generated electricity, but it also displaced members of the country's Nubian minority and had a lasting environmental impact on the region. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, File)
  • FILE - In this May 7, 2018 file photo, 65-year old Mohammed Haroun, who was evicted from his ancestral land to make way for the world's largest man-made lake behind the Aswan Dam sits in front of his home in Wadi Karkar, a new complex under construction in the desert west of Lake Nasser, Aswan, Egypt. Egyptians are marking 50 years since the inauguration of the Nile dam, a massive feat of construction that has shaped the course of modern-day Egypt. It spared it from seasonal droughts and flooding, and generated electricity, but it also displaced members of the country's Nubian minority and had a lasting environmental impact on the region. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, File)
  • Yassin Saeed 76, an Egyptian farmer sits on a plot of land in the town of Atfih, Giza, Egypt, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Saeed remembers when the Nile’s annual flood drenched his village in the years before the construction of Aswan High Dam. Then came the dam, which officially opened after more than a decade of construction on January 15, 1971. Since then, crops grow year-round, but it also displaced members of the country's Nubian minority and had a lasting environmental impact on the region. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)
  • A boat is moored on the Nile river in Atfih town, Giza, Egypt, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Egyptians are marking 50 years since the inauguration of the Aswan High Dam, a massive feat of construction that has shaped the course of modern-day Egypt. It spared it from seasonal droughts and flooding, and generated electricity, but it also displaced members of the country's Nubian minority and had a lasting environmental impact on the region. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)
1 / 8

Egypt Aswan Dam

FILE - In this Feb. 27, 1968 file photo, an Egyptian worker waves as he stands on top of a rock overlooking the partly constructed power station on the Aswan High Dam, Egypt. Egyptians are marking 50 years since the inauguration of the Nile dam, a massive feat of construction that has shaped the course of modern-day Egypt. It spared it from seasonal droughts and flooding, and generated electricity. (AP Photo, File)
SAMY MAGDY

MANIAL SULTAN, Egypt (AP) — Yassin Saeed remembers when the Nile’s annual flood drenched his village in the years before the construction of the Aswan High Dam. Now, former flood lands are green fields year-round.

“Our lives were very hard,” said the 76-year-old Egyptian, recounting how his father, his brothers and other farmers had to use the traditional felucca sailboats to harvest the corn crops in the flooded fields.

The area was flooded at least a third of the year; the villagers would erect mud barriers to prevent waters from reaching their homes. Then came the dam, which officially opened after more than a decade of construction on January 15, 1971.

Built in the 1950s and 1960s under the country’s leader, the charismatic Gamal Abdel-Nasser, the Soviet Union helped in its construction after the United States and Britain withdrew financial support.

Their withdrawal was a factor in Nasser’s subsequent decision to nationalize the Suez Canal, taking it from British and French companies. He planned to use canal revenues to finance the dam. Egyptians hailed it as the moment when their country finally threw off decades of imperialist control, and Nasser was called a patriot.

The move angered France and Britain. They, along with Israel, invaded and briefly took the canal in the 1956 Mideast war. But the United States and the Soviet Union ordered them to pull back, in what was seen across the Arab world as a defining victory for Nasser and Arab nationalism.

The dam’s construction changed the very landscape of Egypt. It spared the farmers from seasonal droughts and flooding, and generated electricity, spurring Egypt's rapid development. For years, the dam served as the main source of power for the country, which has recently needed to invest in other sources to meet the needs of its booming population.

“It is the greatest Egyptian project since the time of the pharaohs,” said Abbas Sharaky, a water resources professor at Cairo University, describing how the Nile was tamed.

The river is formed by its two tributaries, the Blue Nile, originating from Lake Tana in Ethiopia and the White Nile, from Lake Victoria in Uganda. The tributaries meet in central Sudan from where the Nile winds northward through Egypt and flows into the Mediterranean Sea.

The project ensured an adequate water supply all year, Sharaky said. In the 1980s, a prolonged drought dropped the Nile to its lowest level since 1913 south of the dam, and upstream countries faced drought and famine. But Egypt was spared. Lake Nasser, created by the dam, provided an alternate source of water.

Today, as Egypt marks 50 years of the Aswan Dam, it is embroiled in stormy negotiations with Sudan and Ethiopia to resolve a long-running dispute over another massive dam, one that Ethiopia is building on the Blue Nile, the main tributary of the Nile.

Ethiopia hopes its dam, now more than three-quarters complete, will generate electricity critical to help pull millions of its people out of poverty. Egypt, which relies almost entirely on the Nile to supply water for agriculture and its 100 million-strong population, fears a devastating impact if the Ethiopian dam is operated without taking its needs into account.

Despite the numerous benefits it brought, the Aswan High Dam also had negative side-effects. It increased the salt content of the soil used to grow food, holding back the rich silt that acted as a fertilizer, and drove thousands of villagers from their Nile Valley homes.

Some 50,000 Nubian people were subjected to forced resettlement in 1963 and 1964, to vacate the area where Lake Nasser, which covers 2,000 square miles, was created.

The world paid little attention to the displacement of the Nubians, who were moved to 44 new villages north of Aswan, but many still dream of returning to land along the lake, near their original homes.

There was, however, international uproar over antiquities dating back to the times of the pharaohs that were endangered by the dam’s encroaching reservoir. In 1960, the UNESCO issued an international appeal to save the temples of Abu Simbel, one of the country’s most popular tourist attractions and a priceless treasure from antiquity. More than 113 countries responded with funds or expertise at the time.

The temples were moved piece by piece to higher ground — an unprecedented engineering achievement, remembered as a turning point that made the preservation of cultural treasures a responsibility that cut across borders.

“Of course, there were damages,” Sharaky, the university professor, said of the Aswan dam's construction. “But the benefits have been incomparable.”

Latest Stories

  • House passes 25th Amendment resolution asking Pence to remove Trump from office, but the vice president isn't interested

    The U.S. House of Representatives approved a resolution on Tuesday that calls on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to the Constitution to remove President Trump from office.

  • 'Camp Auschwitz' rioter, several police officers arrested, charged in Capitol siege

    Federal authorities announced charges Wednesday for several people who allegedly participated in last weeks siege of the U.S. Capitol. Among those charged was Robert Keith Packer, 56, of Newport News, Virginia, identified as the man wearing a neo-Nazi "Camp Auschwitz" sweatshirt at the riot, and several police officers.> 2) this guy was just arrested. pic.twitter.com/CRkKSGRn4y> > — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) January 13, 2021Packer was released on his own recognizance Wednesday afternoon and ordered to stay out of Washington, D.C., The Washington Post reports. Officers Thomas Robertson, 47, and Jacob Fracker, 29, of Virginia's Rocky Mount Police Department were arrested, charged, and put on administrative leave. In a since-deleted Facebook post, Robertson reportedly wrote that "CNN and the Left are just mad because we actually attacked the government," adding, "The right IN ONE DAY took the f---ing U.S. Capitol. Keep poking us."At least 28 active duty law enforcement officers from 12 states have been identified as having participated in the Capitol occupation, according to a tally by The Appeal. Many of those officers have been suspended, including Philadelphia Police detective Jennifer Gugger, an apparent QAnon believer who until last week served in the department's Recruit Background Investigations Unit.Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said Wednesday that one of his officers, identified as 18-year veteran Tam Dinh Pham, was on administrative leave after having "penetrated" the Capitol last week, adding, "I can tell you that there's a high probability that this individual will be charged with federal charges, and rightfully so."The Justice Department so far charged more than 70 people, identified more than 100 others, and plans to prosecute many of the people who stormed the Capitol in "significant felony cases tied to sedition and conspiracy." The FBI is warning about high threats of violence in D.C. and state capitals ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.Other people charged so far include Olympic gold medal swimmer Klete Keller, filmed in the Capitol wearing his Team USA jacket, and Cleveland Grover Meredith Jr., arrested last week with two firearms and about 2,500 rounds of ammunition, including 320 rounds of "armor piercing" bullets. Meredith arrived late to the Capitol siege but texted a friend he planned to shoot House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser, prosecutors say.More stories from theweek.com Do Democrats realize the danger they are in? America's rendezvous with reality What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about

  • Biden forgoing Amtrak trip to Washington over security fears

    President-elect Joe Biden will no longer be taking an Amtrak train to Washington for his inauguration because of security concerns, a person briefed on the decision told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The president-elect’s decision reflects growing worries over potential threats in the Capitol and across the U.S. in the lead-up to Biden's Jan. 20 inauguration.

  • AOC feared ‘White Supremacist members of Congress’ would turn her over to Trump rioters during siege

    As the fallout continues following last Wednesday’s Capitol insurrection, Democratic New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to her social media this week to share the terror she experienced that day – at times fearing her own congressional colleagues would turn her over to the angry mob to be killed. Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”?

  • Taliban chief tells officials to take only one wife because big weddings and dowries are depleting funds

    The head of the Afghan Taliban has ordered officials in the movement to take only one wife because extravagant weddings and bridal payments are depleting funds and leading to accusations of embezzlement. The edict from Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada was also an attempt to quash bad publicity that Taliban leaders were having profligate weddings. “We instruct officials of the Islamic Emirate, in accordance with Islamic Sharia [Islamic jurisprudence], to avoid second, third, and fourth marriage if there is no need,” he said in a written message earlier this month, Voice of America reported. Taliban officials have been instructed to share the order with their subordinates after complaints about the scale of spending on weddings. Afghans face huge social pressure to spend lavishly on their nuptials, while the groom must also often pay a hefty sum to the bride's family. Wives are sometimes kept in separate houses, meaning a groom must fund several households. “Up-to two million Afghanis (nearly £19,000) are paid for dowry in some parts of Afghanistan and the Taliban officials would seek this money for their second marriage,” one source told the broadcaster. The movement has also sometimes faced internal tensions as frontline fighters resent the movement's leadership appearing to lead the high life in Pakistan or Doha. “Families of several officials of the Islamic Emirate do not have a lot of money. Therefore, more marriages could affect their prestige, trustworthiness, and personality,” the message said. The message urged the movement to “protect yourself against accusation and disgrace,” adding that “transparency” and “gaining trust” were essential for their struggle. Abstaining from multiple marriages would protect the Taliban from “accusations of bribery, misappropriation, or embezzlement” and save them from seeking illicit sources of wealth. Akhundzada told followers that the orders were based on Islamic injunctions and have the support of religious scholars. Islam allows men to have up to four wives as long as they are treated equally, though the practice is frowned upon and uncommon in many Muslim societies. The message said there were exemptions to the new rule for officials who had a “legitimate need” or who used their own funds for weddings.

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in Seattle

    Come home from a day of exploration to a charming forest-clad cabin or a chic art-filled loft—the choice is yours&nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Trump supporter dead in suspected suicide days after being arrested at Capitol riot

    An Atlanta medical examiner has confirmed the death, which followed the man’s arrest last week

  • Joint Chiefs pointedly remind military personnel Biden will be president, 'sedition and insurrection' are illegal

    In an extraordinary letter Tuesday, all eight of the top U.S. military officers told U.S. service members that last week's deadly mob attack on the U.S. Capitol was an illegal "direct assault" on not just Congress but also America's constitutional order, and "the rights of freedom of speech and assembly do not give anyone the right to resort to violence, sedition, and insurrection."The letter from the Joint Chiefs of Staff followed Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy's approval of 15,000 National Guardsmen, some armed with lethal weapons, to help secure the Capitol amid credible threats of violence from armed militia groups leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration next Tuesday. Biden, the four-star generals reminded U.S. forces in their letter, "will be inaugurated and will become our 46th commander in chief."> The Joint Chiefs of Staff have sent this letter to the U.S. military about the attack on the U.S. Capitol, and the forthcoming transition of power to President-elect Biden as "our 46th Commander in Chief." pic.twitter.com/IzlYmAygfe> > — Breaking News (@BreakingNews) January 12, 2021"As service members, we must embody the values and ideals of the nation," the Joint Chiefs said. "We support and defend the Constitution. Any act to disrupt the constitutional process is not only against our traditions, values, and oath; it is against the law."Some retired military officers participated in Wednesday's insurrection, and Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) asked the Pentagon on Monday to cooperate with the FBI and Capitol Police to determine the extent of participation in the "seditious conspiracy" by current and former service members. Another veteran, Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.), said Sunday that McCarthy should screen any military personnel involved in inauguration security to make sure none are "sympathetic to domestic terrorists."More stories from theweek.com Do Democrats realize the danger they are in? America's rendezvous with reality What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about

  • Honduran migrants trek north toward Guatemalan border

    About 200 Honduran migrants resumed walking up a highway toward the border with Guatemala early Thursday, a day before a migrant caravan was scheduled to depart the city of San Pedro Sula. The group set out on Wednesday but paused at night before reaching some 75 police officers, dressed in riot gear, who waited along the highway on the outskirts of San Pedro Sula.

  • Racist slurs interrupt funeral for Phoenix civil rights icon

    Calvin Goode “deserves to be laid to rest with deep respect and gratitude, not hateful racist remarks,” said Rep. Ruben Gallego.

  • Capitol riot: Police release photos of man wanted in connection with killing of officer

    Officer Brian Sicknick killed during violence from president’s supporters

  • 2 lawyers, Stephen Miller apparently wrote Trump's post-impeachment 'peace in our country' speech

    After President Trump was impeached for a second time, the White House posted a video Wednesday evening of the president "unequivocally" condemning the "violence and vandalism" at the U.S. Capitol last week and urging his supporters to "ease tensions, calm tempers, and help to promote peace in our country." Advisers say the video was partly the result of Trump's "realization of the catastrophic fallout from the deadly siege," The New York Times reports, and "the aides most involved in the language of the video" were White House Counsel Pat Cipollone, deputy counsel Pat Philbin, and Stephen Miller, Trump's main speechwriter.Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, aide Dan Scavino, and Vice President Mike Pence "persuaded Trump to film the video, telling him it could boost support among weak Republicans," The Washington Post reports. "Even after it was recorded and posted," the Times adds, "Trump still had to be reassured."Unlike Trump's last impeachment, the White House mounted no discernible effort to defend Trump on Wednesday, and it has no apparent strategy for his Senate trial. Rudy Giuliani is "still expected to play a role in Trump's impeachment defense but has been left out of most conversations thus far," CNN reports, adding that "aides were not clear" if Trump is serious about not paying Giuliani for his work trying to overturn the election, "given he's lashing out at nearly everyone after the day's events."But "Cipollone, who was central to the president's defense in his first impeachment a year ago, told other staffers to make sure word got out that he was not involved in defending Trump this time," the Post reports, citing one aide. Trump's isolation "is the logical conclusion of someone who will only accept people in his inner orbit if they are willing to completely set themselves on fire on his behalf, and you've just reached a point to where everyone is burned out," a senior administration official told the Post.. "Everyone is thinking, 'I'll set myself on fire for the president of the United States for this, for this, and for this -- but I'm not doing it for that.'"Maybe that "I would do anything for Trump -- but I won't do that" sentiment explains why Ivanka Trump tagged Meat Loaf in a recent selfie of herself and her father. > Off to Georgia with Dad! Get out and VOTE Georgia!!! pic.twitter.com/zm7Zk6l6wo> > -- Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) January 4, 2021More stories from theweek.com Do Democrats realize the danger they are in? America's rendezvous with reality What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about

  • Australia to kill pigeon that crossed Pacific from Oregon

    A racing pigeon has survived an extraordinary 13,000-kilometer (8,000-mile) Pacific Ocean crossing from the United States to find a new home in Australia. Kevin Celli-Bird said Thursday he discovered the exhausted bird that arrived in his Melbourne backyard on Dec. 26 had disappeared from a race in the U.S. state of Oregon on Oct. 29. Experts suspect the pigeon that Celli-Bird has named Joe, after the U.S. president-elect, hitched a ride on a cargo ship to cross the Pacific.

  • More Democrats Say They'll Vote 'No' on Waiver for Biden's SecDef Pick Lloyd Austin

    Lawmakers heard from two experts who warned that granting another waiver to a recently retired general.

  • Fate of Kim Jong Un's sister unclear

    Rumors are circulating regarding the future of Kim Jong Un's sister. Some believe North Korea's leader may have demoted his sister over general policy failures.

  • Capitol rioter found with homemade napalm had folder with ‘good guy, bad guy’ list and numbers for Ted Cruz, Sean Hannity

    Man said his explosive devices were filled with melted Styrofoam and gasoline

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says she had a 'close encounter' during the Capitol riot and 'thought I was going to die'

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is speaking out about her "traumatizing" experience at the Capitol building during last week's deadly pro-Trump riot, revealing a "very close encounter" made her fear for her life.The New York lawmaker spoke on Instagram about what she described as a "traumatizing week for so many people" after a mob of President Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol building in a riot that left five people dead. She referenced a "close encounter" she had during the riot, one she said she couldn't provide further details on for security reasons."I had a pretty traumatizing event happen to me," she said. "And I do not know if I can even disclose the full details of that event due to security concerns, but I can tell you that I had a very close encounter where I thought I was going to die. ... I did not know if I was going to make it to the end of that day alive. And not just in a general sense, but also in a very, very specific sense."Ocasio-Cortez told viewers that it "is not an exaggeration to say that many, many members of the House were nearly assassinated" during the riot, and lawmakers were "very lucky that things happened within certain minutes" so they weren't harmed."But many of us nearly and narrowly escaped death," Ocasio-Cortez added.She also described having feared, after being taken to a secure location with other lawmakers, that certain "white supremacist members of Congress" would "disclose my location" and "create opportunities to allow me to be hurt" or "kidnaped." > "I had a very close encounter where I thought I was going to die." @AOC says she feared for her life as a mob looted the Capitol in Washington DC.> > Read more on this story here: https://t.co/67A9hRXauR pic.twitter.com/cZvZZEWnRw> > -- Sky News (@SkyNews) January 13, 2021More stories from theweek.com Do Democrats realize the danger they are in? America's rendezvous with reality What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about

  • Philippines' Duterte says presidency no job for a woman

    Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday declared that the presidency was no job for a woman because of their emotional differences to men, and dismissed speculation that his daughter would succeed him next year. The Philippines has had two women presidents, Gloria Macapagal Arroyo from 2001 to 2010 and Corazon Aquino from 1986 to 1992.

  • Congresswoman defends not wearing mask during riot lockdown

    Three Democrats who have since tested positive for coronavirus have lashed out at Republicans who chose not to wear masks.

  • Lockheed, Boeing, BAE Systems join wave of companies pausing political donations

    The corporate repercussions of the Jan. 6 assault on Congress continue.