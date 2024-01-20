In fight against stress on campuses, CCSD enrolls therapy pup named Eddie
Eddie, is the latest addition to CCSD who will be tackling mental health in both students and officers.
Eddie, is the latest addition to CCSD who will be tackling mental health in both students and officers.
Use these clever tips and organizing products to easily streamline your collection of clothes, shoes and accessories.
Septic shock is a rare but life-threatening condition. Here's what to know.
A bankruptcy judge in New York tells Rudy Giuliani he can seek a second trial to contest the $148 million judgment a jury ordered him to pay to two Georgia election workers, but cautions that his request may not be granted.
A Barcelona-based company that works as a subcontractor for Meta, providing content moderation services for Facebook and Instagram, has been found by a court in Spain to be responsible for psychological damage suffered by a worker. The ruling, handed down Thursday, per local press reports, is the first time a court in Spain has found a content moderation company responsible for the mental disorders suffered by a worker.
Juice up! This plug-in gizmo is the answer if you don't have USB ports in your vehicle.
Reviewers say the 'winner of a shoe' left them pain-free after a day on their feet.
The stories you need to start your day: A Uvalde school shooting report, a government shutdown averted and more in today's edition of The Yodel newsletter
We dive into Samsung's Galaxy AI event and another hands-on round with the Vision Pro.
Thursday's market action reminds investors that technology earnings will be key to bringing the market out of its January slump.
Ohio State just added one of the best safeties in the country.
The Bulls broke a 37-game losing streak to ranked teams.
Oleria, a startup providing access management tools primarily for enterprise customers, today announced that it raised $33 million in a Series A round led by Evolution Equity Partners with participation from Salesforce Ventures, Tapestry Ventures and Zscaler. Oleria was co-founded in 2022 by Jim Alkove and Jagadeesh Kunda. Alkove, an ex-Microsoft CVP and former "chief trust officer" at Salesforce, where he met Kunda, says that he'd "long been vexed" by the challenge of delivering cybersecurity while not preventing business partners from doing their jobs.
A deep-clean for your fridge is surprisingly simple — but absolutely necessary. We'll walk you through it!
Valorie Schaefer, author of "The Care and Keeping of You," talks about changes made to the book for its 25th anniversary — and what fans want her to do next.
'High-end coats really cannot hold a candle' to this puffer, says one of the 12,000 Amazon shoppers who gave it a perfect five-star review.
Microsoft today made Reading Coach, its AI-powered tool that provides learners with personalized reading practice, available at no cost to anyone with a Microsoft account. As of this morning, Reading Coach is accessible on the web in preview -- a Windows app is forthcoming. "It's well known that reading is foundational to a student’s academic success; studies show that fluent readers are four times more likely to graduate high school and get better jobs," Microsoft writes in a blog post.
Meta is reorganizing its AI teams as it joins the growing ranks of companies trying to create artificial general intelligence, or AGI.
There's an ever-expanding world of wellness wearables and fitness trackers targeting consumers with shiny promises of the personal value to be had if they monitor stuff like their heart rate, activity and sleep -- from smart watches, bands and rings, to smart scales, CGMs (continuous glucose monitors) and more. While such products look novel (and may have promise), there's a risk of unproven assessments misleading users about their health and/or making them anxious -- especially if people assume outputs are more meaningful than they actually are.
With the midpoint of the 2023-24 season here, Dan Titus hands out some hardware to the players leading us towards championships.
Damian Lillard and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander would not be starters based on the latest round of fan voting.