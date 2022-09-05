Fight amongst family members leads to two arrests, records show

A family fight in a South Memphis home has put a man and woman behind bars, according to an affidavit.

Police said a woman in the 900 block of Mclemore Avenue told officers her father, Eugene Jackson, hit her in the mouth with a gun and said “I’ll kill you.”

Court documents revealed that the argument started when the man’s wife called the victim’s daughter derogatory names saying “she’ll end up pregnant.”

The statement upset the daughter leading her to address Jackson’s wife, court documents revealed.

The victim told police her step-sister, Monica Dillon, pulled up, loaded a magazine, cocked a gun, and said “Y’all not gone play with my mom and dad because I’ll pop one of yall,” according to an affidavit.

According to records, Dillon was arrested and will face three counts of aggravated assault.

Jackson was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, according to an affidavit.

