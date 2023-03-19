Fight inside a SC college housing complex erupts into an outside shooting, police say

An overnight fight in a Columbia apartment complex where collegestudents live erupted into a shooting on the street, the University of South Carolina Police Department said Sunday.

No one was injured in the shooting that happened at about 1 a.m. at Park Place Columbia in the 500 block of Huger Street, located on the USC campus.

The property is a quarter mile from Founders Park and described as “luxury student living in Columbia, SC,” according to the apartment complex’s website.

The fight inside the complex involved several parties, USC police said.

The melee spilled outside the building into the road, when a man wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt and black track pants fired six or seven shots, according to USC police.

Police said the shooter ran away toward Greene Crossing, another apartment complex where college students live. There was a shooting at Green Crossing in March 2022, where one person died and five others were hurt.

No arrests have been reported by USC police, who are continuing to investigate the shooting along with the Columbia Police Department.

“After a thorough canvas, the suspect is not believed to be in the area,” USC police said.

Information about what led to the fight was not available.

Anyone with information on the shooting, including USC students, is asked to call USC police at 803-777-4215, CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.