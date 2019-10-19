'We will fight back': how the police killing of a black woman in Texas sparked fear and anger

Adarius Carr watched the video of his sister’s killing and struggled to understand.

A police bodycam recorded the Fort Worth officer Aaron Dean in the dead of night pulling open the gate to Atatiana Jefferson’s back garden. He had a torch in one hand and a gun in the other. The policeman looked around suddenly wheeled about to shine the light on a window and shout: “Put your hands up! Show me your hands!”

Before he finished speaking, Dean fired a single shot.

On the other side of the window, Jefferson, a 28-year-old African American woman who had been playing video games with her young nephew, collapsed and died.

“None of it makes sense to me,” said her brother, a US navy sailor.

Within 48 hours, Dean was arrested on a murder charge. Carr described that as a start but said Dean did not bear responsibility alone for yet another killing of an African American in their own home by a white police officer.

“He really cannot be a scapegoat for what’s happened,” said Carr. “Yes, he’s going to take his punishment but the system failed him. Whoever more senior was with him failed him. Whoever sent him out failed him. The training failed him.”

Atatiana Jefferson. Photograph: AP

Jefferson’s death has rocked a Texas city already attempting to shore up public confidence in a force responsible for killing seven people in recent months.

Angry Fort Worth residents also drew parallels with a police shooting in Dallas – the killing of an unarmed black man, Botham Jean, in his own apartment by Amber Guyger, an officer who was convicted of murder earlier this month.

People paying respects amid flowers laid outside Jefferson’s house struggled to understand how officers responding to a neighbour asking for a “welfare check” because he spotted an open door at 2am could have approached it like a crime scene, with guns drawn and failing to announce their presence, and then killed a woman in her own home.

“It’s unbelievable. In years past you would say this is an isolated incident but this is happening way too often by law enforcement,” said Alvin Finkley, an African American forensic chemist who analyses seized drugs for the Dallas county police and lives in Fort Worth.

The killings of Jefferson and Jean followed the murder conviction last year of another white police officer, in Dallas county, for shooting an unarmed 15-year-old African American boy in the back of the head as he sat in the passenger seat of a car that failed to stop.

But if Fort Worth was rocked by the latest shooting, it was also caught off guard by the official response. The Republican mayor of Fort Worth, Betsy Price, swiftly denounced the shooting as unjustified. The city’s police chief, Ed Kraus, responded with an unusual outpouring of emotion as he spoke of the need for his officers to “react with a servant’s heart instead of a warrior’s heart”. Less than 48 hours after the killing, Dean was arrested for murder.

To say it’s only endemic to the Fort Worth police department ignores the reality State representative Harold Dutton

Few in Texas would have predicted murder charges against police officers would even be laid until recently, let alone their conviction by juries.

The Jefferson family lawyer, Lee Merritt, said that for a brief moment he thought justice might be done.

“As we learned that the officer who was responsible for her murder was arrested and charged, that was a positive moment where it seemed like the judicial system was acting a little differently,” he said. “We don’t see officers led away in handcuffs very often.”

But the atmosphere quickly soured. Dean was released on bail within hours and it was revealed that the police interrogated Jefferson’s eight-year-old nephew alone and then recorded that he said his aunt was pointing a gun at the window when she was shot. Merritt accused the police of laying the ground for Dean to claim self-defence.