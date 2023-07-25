Fight between 2 adults at Charlotte high school leads to shooting, CMPD says

Two adults got into a fight Tuesday on the campus of Julius Chambers High School, which led to one of them being shot, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

The shooting victim had non-life-threatening injuries.

The school in north Charlotte was not in session and there were no students involved.

The adults are not employees of CMS.

Charges are pending.

