Fight between brothers inside bar leaves one of them dead, Missouri cops say

A man was charged with murder after authorities said he shot and killed his brother inside a Missouri bar.

The shooting happened at 3:50 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, at Crow Creek Grill and Bar in Licking, according to the Texas County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s officials said the two brothers were fighting before the shots were fired.

Bar workers separated them from one another, but then James Gordon got a gun out of his pocket and shot his brother in the chest and head, according to the Houston Herald.

The brother, 58-year-old Christopher Gordon, of Beulah, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

“For this to be a major incident like a homicide, it was an extremely calm situation,” Sheriff Scott Lindsey told KY3. “Bystanders did a good job of distracting him until the officers got there.”

James Gordon, 62, was arrested at the bar, the sheriff said . According to a probable cause statement obtained by the Herald, he and Christopher Gordon were in an “ongoing feud.”

Lindsey said it was a “surprise” to get the call of the shooting, as there are only one or two homicides in Texas County a year, KY3 reported.

James Gordon was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. He was jailed in Texas County, about 100 miles east of Springfield.

Man killed when his brother fires gun through bedroom door, Georgia police say

Man uses steak knife to kill stepfather during family gathering, Nebraska cops say