Fight between Clayton County brothers leads to 1 shot, killed, police say

WSBTV.com News Staff
·1 min read

A Clayton County man is accused of shooting and killing his brother after an argument early Sunday morning.

Officials were called to Riverwood Townhouses around 3:40 a.m. at 681 Flint River Road in Riverdale about a person shot.

Police identified the victim as 25-year-old Demond Snider. He was found dead from a gunshot wound, according to officials.

During the investigation, authorities quickly learned that the victim’s brother, Demontavious Snider, 22, was the suspect.

Clayton County said the shooting stemmed from a verbal argument and physical fight between the two brothers.

Demontavious left the home before the police came.

He was later arrested and faces charges of malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

