Fight between co-workers leads to fatal shooting at Virginia hospital, police say

One employee is dead and another is in custody after a dispute ended in gunfire Wednesday morning at the Virginia hospital where they worked, police said.

Police were called just after midnight to the VCU Medical Center North Hospital at 1300 E. Marshall St. in Richmond on reports of an active threat.

Investigators learned that a fight between co-workers Ty’Quan White and Christopher Boisseau broke out in the stairwell and “resulted in one of the individuals shooting the other.”

White, 25, of Richmond, died from his injury, Richmond and VCU police said in a joint news release. No other injuries were reported.

Police respond to a shooting at VCU Medical Center in Virginia on May 10, 2023. (WWBT)

Boisseau, 24, of Henrico, was taken into custody and charged with maliciously shooting within a building. Police said additional charges are pending.

A firearm was seized from the scene, according to the release.

The building was briefly locked down in the police response.

Marlon Levy, the CEO of VCU Health said in a statement: “This was a terrible incident that has shaken us all.”

Levy said that police and security arrived within two minutes of the shooting and first responders “valiantly worked to save our team member’s life before he died.”

Levy said a review of the incident will be launched focusing on understanding what led to the shooting, evaluating the hospital’s response and reviewing changes to improve the safety and security of facilities.

