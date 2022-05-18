Fight between co-workers led to deadly shooting at Howmet Aerospace in Hampton

A deadly fight between co-workers at one of Hampton’s largest industrial employers led the company to shut down operations for two days.

Production resumed Monday at Howmet Aerospace — a maker of blades for aircraft engines and industrial gas turbines that employs 850 people at its Hampton location, a company spokesman said.

Court documents filed in Hampton General District Court on Monday say two co-workers, Alonzo Maurice Trower Jr. and TyZuaan Staton-Fuller, got into an argument inside the plant early Saturday.

Police were called to the plant at 12:09 a.m., court documents said. When officers arrived, Trower was in the parking lot — with a cut on his head.

“He directed officers and medics to check on the guy inside he had shot,” according to a criminal complaint filed by a Hampton police detective.

Staton-Fuller, 20, was on the floor inside. He had been shot multiple times and died at the scene. Police found eight cartridge casings at the site of the shooting, court documents said.

Trower, 29, told police he had an argument with Staton-Fuller that turned physical. That’s when he said he pulled a gun “from a bag he carried on his chest” and opened fire.

Sgt. Reggie Williams, a Hampton police spokesman, declined to say what the men were arguing about, saying that’s not something the department typically releases this early in an investigation.

But a media statement released Saturday by Howmet’s headquarters in Pittsburgh said the argument began outside of the workplace.

“The was an isolated incident that appears to be the result of an outside of work dispute,” spokesman Paul Erwin said in the statement. He said Tuesday that company policy bars workers from bringing guns into the plant.

Howmet was fully back to work on Monday morning at the Copeland Industrial Park, and the affected workers are being paid for the two-day shutdown, Erwin said.

Trower, who is held without bond at the Hampton City Jail, is charged with second-degree murder, using a firearm in a felony and discharging a gun in an occupied building.

Story continues

Court documents say Trower, of Belmont Court in Hampton, had worked at Howmet for five years and was on 10 years’ probation from a 2020 Hampton identity theft case with a deferred finding.

Court records from Hampton and Newport News show he has past convictions including for carrying a concealed weapon and failure to appear in court.

Staton-Fuller — who grew up in Hampton and is one of eight siblings — is the son of a man who was killed in an unrelated homicide in the city nearly four years ago.

In that case, 44-year-old Lawrence Fuller was killed in May 2018 when he went to a his daughter’s home to assist her after she called to tell him her boyfriend physically assaulted her.

The boyfriend, Miquel “MJ” Johnston, 27, acknowledged he shot his girlfriend’s father to death shortly after Fuller arrived at the Buckroe home that afternoon, but asserted that he acted in self-defense. A jury found Johnston guilty in February of voluntary manslaughter, and he is due to be sentenced Aug. 16.

The case against Trower, meantime, is just getting underway, with a court date scheduled for May 23. He has not yet hired a lawyer. Staton-Fuller’s sister declined to comment on the case on Tuesday, and his mother could not be reached.

Peter Dujardin, 757-247-4749, pdujardin@dailypress.com