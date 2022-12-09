Fight between couple leads to shooting and carjacking in Glendale

Glendale police said the couple was arguing, when the woman grabbed the man's gun and shot him in the shoulder.

A domestic dispute between a woman and man escalated to a shooting and carjacking in Glendale early Friday morning, according to police.

The incident occurred just after 2 a.m. on Friday when a couple was arguing. The woman grabbed the man's gun and shot him in the shoulder, Glendale police said.

The injured man and another individual present at the shooting fled to an area near 59th and Myrtle avenues, where they were carjacked at gunpoint by the woman's brother and another suspect, police said. The pair was unaware anyone was following them.

The shooting victim was taken to a hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Phoenix police took over the investigation, but they had not released any further information. It was unclear if anyone was arrested and no identities had been released.

Reach breaking news reporter Ellie Willard at ellie.willard@gannett.com or on Twitter @EllieWillardAZ.

