Fight between Crown Heights roommates ends with deadly stabbing: NYPD

A fight between Brooklyn roommates turned deadly when when one pulled a knife, police said Friday.

It wasn’t immediately clear what sparked the violence that ended with a 45-year-old man dead with stab wounds to the chest around 7:06 p.m. Thursday. His 40-year-old roommate fled the apartment building on Crown St. near Troy Ave., but later surrendered at the 71st Precinct stationhouse, police said.

Medics rushed the victim to Kings County Hospital where he died.

Charges against the suspect were pending early Friday.