Fight between inmates turns deadly at San Diego correctional facility

SAN DIEGO — A fight between inmates at a San Diego correctional facility turned deadly Saturday, authorities said.

According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR), officers at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility (RJD) responded to an altercation between three inmates around 2:20 p.m.

Michael Mendoza, 38, and Maurice Vasquez, 49, were reported to be fighting against 53-year-old Guy Perez.

CDCR said responding staff arrived and observed Mendoza and Vasquez striking Perez in the upper torso with inmate-manufactured weapons. After staff orders to stop were ignored, chemical agents were then used to quell the attack.

Medical staff determined Perez had multiple puncture wounds. He was transported to RJD’s Treatment Triage Area, where he was pronounced dead at 3 p.m.

No staff members or additional incarcerated people were injured as a result of this incident.

Mendoza and Vasquez have been placed in restricted housing, said CDCR. An investigation by RJD’s Investigative Services Unit and the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office is underway.

Perez was serving a 25 years to life sentence for first-degree murder and kidnapping.

Medoza is serving 48 years for two counts of attempted murder, and Vasquez is serving 50 years to life for conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and battery on a peace officer.

