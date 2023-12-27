Fight between prison guards turns deadly as one pulls out gun, Mississippi officials say

A correctional officer was shot to death in the parking lot of a Mississippi prison, and a fellow jailer is accused of pulling the trigger, officials say.

The “tragic and fatal altercation” happened around 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26, outside the East Mississippi Correctional Facility in Meridian, according to Management & Training Corporation, which runs the prison.

Officials said the deadly shooting was sparked by a dispute.

“Officers immediately responded after hearing a gunshot and placed the suspect in restraints,” an MTC spokesperson told McClatchy News in a statement. “Local law enforcement and emergency personnel arrived soon after.”

The guard who was shot died at the scene. Authorities haven’t released the officer’s name.

Lauderdale County deputies arrested the guard accused of firing the fatal shot, according to MTC. Authorities said they’re investigating what led to the deadly dispute.

“Our hearts go out to the victim’s family,” officials said. “MTC is committed to supporting them through this very difficult time.”

Meridian is about 90 miles east of downtown Jackson.

