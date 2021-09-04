Fight between roommates in their 70s leads to fatal stabbing, deputies say

Two women in their 70s got into a fight in their Pine Hills home Saturday morning when one of them fatally stabbed the other, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called around 11 a.m. to the 2000 block of Hastings about a fight. When deputies got to home, they found one roommate with multiple stab wounds, a spokesperson said.

The suspect was apprehended at the scene. No other details were released.

The investigation remains ongoing.

