A fight between two family members turns into a homicide, CMPD investigating

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide that started as a domestic violence incident between two family members.

On Sunday, police said they responded to a domestic violence physical assault call in the 6800 block of Delta Lake Drive, off of East W.T. Harris Boulevard. Police said they determined two family members had been fighting.

Officials said that “a short time after the dispute,” 63-year-old Sylvester Coswell complained about a headache and then became unresponsive. After Coswell was taken to the hospital, police said they learned that “his condition was not survivable” and contacted CMPD’s homicide unit.

The next day, Coswell was pronounced dead. On Tuesday, the medical examiner’s office ruled the case a homicide, officials said.

Police said that they have spoken to the people present during the fight and determined they will not file charges. The district attorney’s office will review the case, officials said.

Authorities ask that anyone with information call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.