Fight between Waffle House customers erupts into gunfire, killing 1, Georgia cops say

A man was fatally shot outside an Atlanta-area Waffle House when a fight between customers escalated to gunfire, Georgia authorities told news outlets.

Officers arrived around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, after reports of a shooting at the restaurant on Flat Shoals Road in Decatur, according to DeKalb County police.

There they found a 26-year-old man who had been shot, police said. An ambulance took him to a hospital, but he died from his injuries.

Authorities have not released his identity.

The victim was reportedly involved in a dispute with two other people before shots rang out, WSB-TV reported, citing police. It’s not clear what led to the argument or who started shooting.

Two men reportedly fled after the incident, though it’s unclear if they left on foot or by car, according to the station. No arrests have been made as of Thursday, Nov. 10, police said.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Decatur is less than 10 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta.

