Fight with Black Bear Fire not yet done

Dec. 6—Nearly two weeks after rain seemed to dampen the blaze burning in the Pisgah National Forest near the Tennessee line, the Black Bear Fire saw a flare up, with flames spreading beyond the nearly 1,900 acres it had previously consumed.

The fire began on Thursday, Nov. 16, sparked by a tractor trailer accident in the Pigeon Gorge of I-40. It spread rapidly out of the gate into the Harmon Den area of the Pisgah National Forest, growing from 382 acres to 1,193 in a single day. But rain soon moved in before Thanksgiving, all but extinguishing the fire and bringing it nearly to full containment.

Late last week, however, smoldering remnants of the fire began spreading again. The fire crossed over Snowbird Creek — which had been one of the containment lines — then moving west and up a ridgeline, according to a press release for the US Forest Service on Friday, Dec. 1.

Reinforcements were called in that Saturday with an additional 20 person crew joining the 30 firefighters who were already on scene. On Saturday night, four-tenths of an inch of rain fell, with Mother Nature once again lending a helping hand to the firefighters. However, increased wind on Sunday sped up the drying of the environment.

On Sunday, Dec. 3, a drone flyover estimated that the fire had grown by another 120 acres since crossing Snowbird Creek on Friday. That brought the total size to 2,008 acres with 90% containment.

Forest visitors and Appalachian Trail are advised to use caution, and hikers and drivers on Interstate 40 should be aware of the potential of reduced visibility from smoke. A section of the Appalachian Trail between I-40 and Brown Gap Road, as well as Brown Gap Road itself, remain closed.