Fight at Boston school prompts police response

Authorities responded to a school in Boston’s Jamaica Plain neighborhood for a reported fight between students Monday morning.

Greater Egleston High School’s Principal Kevin Brill says a physical altercation between a few students broke out just before noon.

Staff immediately responded to de-escalate the situation and BPS Safety Services as well as Boston Police provided assistance, according to school officials.

The extent of injuries to the involved parties is unclear, but school authorities say they will face disciplinary action in accordance with the BPS Code of Conduct.

Safety services will remain at the school for dismissal this afternoon.

“As you know, Greater Egleston High School, like all schools in the Boston Public Schools, focuses on fostering a safe environment for every member of our community,” Brill wrote in a letter that was sent home to parents. “Please know that the safety and well-being of all students and staff is one of our top priorities.”

No further information was immediately available.

