Fight breaks out between students at Weymouth and Braintree hockey game

WEYMOUTH — Police are investigating after a fight broke out between fans from Weymouth and Braintree during a high school hockey game on Saturday night.

Weymouth Superintendent Robert Wargo and Braintree Superintendent Jim Lee released a joint statement on Monday about an “unfortunate and unnecessary altercation” between students at the boys hockey game between Braintree and Weymouth.

Weymouth police responded to the fight at Connell Rink and are investigating, according to the statement released by the superintendents.

“The decision of a small group of students to resort to violence and to jeopardize the safety of others attending the game is unacceptable,” the statement read. “Those who choose to engage in violent activities will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and the policies of each school.”

The superintendents said Weymouth Public Schools staff intervened to de-escalate the situations, and other students “stepped up in an effort to stop the senseless behavior.”

"Both schools are continuing their investigation into this incident," the statement read. "Anyone with information related to Saturday’s incident should contact the Weymouth Police Department."

