Fight breaks out after hearings in attempted homicide case

Jul. 12—SUNBURY — After two suspects in an attempted homicide case waived their preliminary hearings and two others charged in the same case had their proceedings postponed for lack of attorneys, heavy police presence was needed outside the Northumberland County Administration building Tuesday for a fight in the parking lot.

Reggie Houseal, 19, of Seventh Street, and Isaac Holley, of Northumberland, both waived their hearings in front of Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey, while Francky Riche, of Walnut Street, and Anthony Moultrie, of Fifth Street, had their hearings postponed because neither had an attorney.

All four men are charged with an alleged shooting that police said was a retaliation for a May homicide inside a convenience store on Fourth Street in Sunbury.

Riche and Moultrie are charged with attempted homicide while Houseal and Holley are charged as being accomplices to the crime, according to police.

Police said all four men were inside a black SUV when at least seven shots were allegedly fired at a vehicle in which a relative of accused murderer Ajani Munsh-Ousha Uhuru was a passenger on June 16.

Uhuru has been charged with shooting Kareem Jakes, 30, to death inside the Penn Jersey Mart, on Fourth Street, on May 19, according to police.

Riche and Houseal appeared before Toomey by video, while Moultrie and Holley appeared in person Tuesday morning.

After the hearings were over, an incident outside Toomey's offices at the Northumberland County Administration building, on Stadium Drive, erupted among family members and friends of the defendant.

Several Sunbury Police officers, Northumberland County sheriffs and adult probation officers responded to break up the fight, restraining two women with handcuffs, according to police.

Sunbury Sgt. Travis Bremeigen said police are reviewing video footage of the incident and interviewing witnesses that were outside the administration building at the time of the scuffle.

Riche told Toomey he had applied for a public defender but that he never heard a word back from the county's public defender's office.

Story continues

Chief Public Defender Ed Greco said his office has a conflict with all four individuals and he would be checking on the status of the application and would be sending the form to special conflicts.

Moultrie said when he was arrested he was placed in Dauphin County Jail and had not had the opportunity to speak with an attorney. Moultrie said he would be hiring a private attorney.

Holley is being represented by Northumberland attorney Greg Stuck.

Toomey gave Moultrie and Riche two weeks to get their attorneys and said he will then schedule preliminary hearings for both men.

Houseal remains incarcerated on $150,000 cash, while Moultrie and Riche are incarcerated on $250,000 cash. Holley, who was also incarcerated on $150,000 cash, was released after posting bail.