Fight brings police to Central

Dec. 14—HIGH POINT — A fight among students at High Point Central High School brought a number of police officers Wednesday afternoon.

The fight began about noon in a men's restroom and involved several people, the High Point Police Department said. All the people involved in the fight are juveniles.

Police said no one was severely injured or taken to the hospital.

No weapons were involved, said Tracey H. Lewis, Guilford County Schools' chief communications officer.

No one was immediately charged, but the investigation was continuing.

The school initially went on lockdown as a precaution to restore order, Lewis said. A number of police officers remained on campus as classes changed as another precaution.

Students were seen leaving the building and the campus around 1 p.m.

To help keep rumors from spreading, the school system encourages students and families to share only the information that they can personally verify, Lewis said.

"If you hear or see something of concern, tell a school administrator or law enforcement, who will fully investigate the matter," Lewis said. "The safety of our students and staff remains a top priority. We are deploying various strategies this year to make our schools safer. However, it will take all of us working together to keep our schools safe."

Deena Hayes, the chair of the Guilford County Board of Information, said in a press conference last month that rumors spread by students and parents spread through social media posts, sometimes along with videos of fights, had exacerbated problems with violence at school.

At the same event, Assistant Superintendent of Safety Mike Richey said there have been school lockdowns caused by rumors spread through social media that were incorrect.

