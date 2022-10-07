Fight at bus stop leads to deadly shooting in Concord, police say

A fight at a bus stop led to a deadly shooting Friday night in Concord, police said.

Concord police are urging motorists to avoid International Drive NW near Corporate Drive NW while they conduct the homicide investigation.

The road is closed between Republic Court NW and Global Drive NW.

The shooter fled the scene.

800 Block of International Dr NW is closed. Concord Police are on scene investigating. We are working gather info @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/AofohhRwBJ — Joey Williams (@JoeyCameraguy) October 7, 2022

No further information has been released.

