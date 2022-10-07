Fight at bus stop leads to deadly shooting in Concord, police say

WSOCTV.com News Staff

A fight at a bus stop led to a deadly shooting Friday night in Concord, police said.

ALSO READ: Police: Man arrested for murder of teen in Concord; 18-year-old wanted

Concord police are urging motorists to avoid International Drive NW near Corporate Drive NW while they conduct the homicide investigation.

The road is closed between Republic Court NW and Global Drive NW.

The shooter fled the scene.

No further information has been released.

Return to this story for updates.

Recommended Stories