‘I will fight a child:’ Ga. mother arrested after sending Instagram threat to 150 middle schoolers

Douglasville police said a mother and her middle-school daughter sent a threatening message to 150 middle schoolers after a fight at a park.

Police said Quantisha Wilson threatened a 15-year-old girl who her daughter had been in a fight with at Hunter Park on April 15.

Douglasville police responded to the park to investigate the next day. They were able to find surveillance video of the fight and confirmed that Wilson and her daughter, who they did not identify, were involved.

The video showed Wilson instruct the girl her daughter was fighting with to apologize and “say she was afraid to fight her,” or Wilson would allow her daughter to beat the girl up again.

“Later that night, Wilson and her daughter ranted on Instagram Live for over two hours, where Wilson continued to threaten the other female,” police said. “At one point, Wilson stated, ‘I will fight a child.’”

The threatening Instagram Live message was sent directly to 150 middle-school students, police said.

Wilson has been charged with one count of misdemeanor terrorist threats, three counts of felony terroristic threats, one count of felony contributing to the delinquency of a minor, one count of felony cruelty to children, simple battery and disorderly conduct.

Police are encouraging parents to attend a parenting class they are offering May 16 at 6:30 p.m.at the Douglasville Public Safety Complex.

“Whatever the reason, parents should be aware of the law and know that there are consequences to their actions, as well as their children’s,” police said.