Fight on Christmas Eve leads to people shot in Modesto

(FOX40.COM) — A physical altercation on Christmas Eve led to the shooting of two adults, according to the Modesto Police Department.

Around 9:30 a.m., Modesto officers responded to the area of Prescott and Mt. Vernon for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found two adults who suffered from gunshot wounds. Both of them were transported to local area hospitals for treatment.

Elk Grove police investigate loud ‘boom’ sound heard through the city

Modesto Police say a possible third person was involved in the incident, however, the person fled the scene before law enforcement arrived. Officials say the fight was between two groups of people who knew each other and that it is still under investigation.

It appears the shooting stemmed from a physical altercation between two groups of subjects who may have known each other. This appears to be an isolated incident.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.