Fight club at a middle school? That’s what police accuse a Florida teacher of running

A Florida teacher was managing a real-life fight club in her classroom, police say. Now, she faces years behind bars.

Angel Drew Footman, of Tallahassee, was arrested Wednesday and charged with four counts of contributing to child delinquency, court records show. A Google search listed the 23-year-old as a teacher on Griffin Middle School’s website, though her name no longer appears on the site as of Monday evening.

Ms. Footman landed on police’s radar when a school resource officer heard the 6th grade teacher was organizing brawls during school hours, according to court records.

School administrators learned of the alleged fight club when parents shared videos of students taking swings at each other, according court records. The three videos captured girls at each other’s throats while Footman was standing nearby or sitting at her desk.

The fight club, according to court records, even had four rules: “30 seconds. No screaming, no yelling, no phones.”

At least three school administrators, police say, identified Footman’s voice in the recordings, where she said things like: “Stop pulling hair” and “Break it up.”

The four girls caught fighting on camera admitted to participating in the clashes and said the fights were not only pre-planned but endorsed by Footman, court records reveal.

Additionally, court records detail two of the girls telling police that Footman asked if they wanted to come back during her planning period to “run it back.” Footman never reported the scuffles to the school administration.

If convicted, Footman can face up to a year behind bars for each charge.