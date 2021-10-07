‘Fight clubs’ hosted by teens in city parks prompt warning from Colorado cops

Vandana Ravikumar
·2 min read

Fort Collins, Colorado, police are warning of “fight club” events started by teenagers in city parks.

“These ‘fight clubs’ involve teens intentionally getting into physical fights while onlookers watch,” Fort Collins Police Services said on Twitter on Wednesday. “Based on what we’ve been able to gather, meetup information about date/time often spreads via personal social media like Snapchat.”

Assistant Chief John Feyen told The Coloradoan that the department is aware of at least two events, and possibly a third one, in which teenagers gathered in public parks to fight. The fights involved the use of boxing gloves and the consumption of illegal substances, The Coloradoan reported.

“We don’t want to be the ones who say, ‘Kids can’t hang out, kids can’t socialize,’” Feyen told the outlet. “But these decisions that they’re making to meet up and to fight ... can truly have long-term health impacts to a child.”

Police only learned about one of the gatherings after it was over but were dispatched to the other while it was still going on, KDVR reported. About 20 teens were there, and police said one teen was arrested for being a minor in possession of alcohol. However, no one was arrested for assault or fighting because no one would admit to fighting during police interviews, police said.

“We’re concerned that involved people or bystanders may get seriously injured (or worse),” the department said on Twitter, adding that additional officers will patrol parks “to support community safety.”

Police asked anyone with details about the events to call their non-emergency line at 970-419-FCPD or to reach them at 911 for active or emergency situations.

The department is also urging teens to speak with trusted adults, like parents or teachers, about the events if they hear about them.

There have not been any reports of serious injury from the fights, KDVR reported.

