Fight after concert ended in fatal shooting. Man sentenced 15 years later, officials say

A man is going to prison 15 years after a shooting outside a Connecticut concert venue killed another man — closing a 2008 cold case, officials said.

Kenny Sullivan, 20, was found shot in the stomach on June 26, 2008, after a concert at the XL Center in Hartford, where verbal and physical arguments between two street gangs took place inside, according to the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice.

Sullivan died at a hospital following the shooting, which occurred as a large brawl between the two gangs ensued outside after the concert ended, officials said.

Witnesses later tipped off investigators that James Dexter Brown, now 33, shot Sullivan — resulting in Brown’s arrest on Dec. 14, 2018, according to officials.

Brown, of East Hartford, was sentenced to 40 years in prison on July 17 for fatally shooting Sullivan, Connecticut Chief State’s Attorney Patrick J. Griffin announced in a July 18 news release. This comes after he was found guilty of murder in March.

“The resolution of this case is the result of countless hours of hard work by dedicated investigators and prosecutors who never give up their search for justice for the victims of unimaginable crimes,” Griffin said in a statement.

Brown had ties to a “violent” Hartford gang, while Sullivan had ties to a rival gang, the Greenwich Time reported.

