‘Fight-Right’: DeSantis campaign hopes new super PAC will boost presidential bid

Gov. Ron DeSantis is hoping his presidential bid can get a boost from a new super PAC called “Fight-Right.”

The governor’s campaign manager said the group has guaranteed minimal overhead costs, with 100% of contributions going directly to TV advertising.

The campaign also says the new super PAC will work closely with other pro-DeSantis political organizations.

Read: Influential Iowa evangelical leader Bob Vander Plaats endorses Ron DeSantis

The first Republican primary will be held in seven weeks in Iowa.

Polls show that former president Donald Trump is holding a strong lead over the other GOP candidates in the race for the 2024 party nomination.

Read: Trump beating DeSantis in Florida by almost 40 points, new poll shows

